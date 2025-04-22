Vivo T4 5G Launched in India: Things to Know

Vivo T4 5G has been announced in India with a huge 7300mAh battery under the hood. The device looks and sports specifications similar to the iQOO Z10 5G which debuted earlier this month. Here’s everything the new Vivo T4 5G has to offer, including its specifications and price.

Vivo T4 5G: Price, Availability

The vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 (inclusive of taxes) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 23,999 (inclusive of taxes) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 25,999 (inclusive of taxes) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 29, 2025, across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores in Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze shades.

Consumers can avail of any of the following offers till 29th April:

Flat INR 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, and Axis Bank Cards

An exchange bonus of INR 2,000 can also be availed instead with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI

Vivo T4 5G: Specifications

The display on the front of the Vivo T4 5G is a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a full-HD+ Resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi, up to 5000 nits local peak brightness, 1300 nits HBM value, 3840Hz Anti-Flicker Eye Protection, and a P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM.

Read More: iQOO Z10 5G Review: Marathon Runner

The device runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It will get 2 OS updates and 3 years or security patches. At the rear, it gets a dual-rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel f/2.0 sensor on the front. The iQOO Z10 5G packs a 7300mAh Li-Ion battery and 90W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP65 rated, gets an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a single speaker for audio.