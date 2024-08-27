Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launched in India: Who Does it Compete With?

Vivo India has launched the T3 Pro 5G smartphone, which is essentially a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro 5G that was also launched in India earlier last week. The T3 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, packs a 5500mAh battery, and has many other features.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G, priced at Rs 24,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 26,999 for 8GB+256GB, will be available for sale from September 3rd, 12 PM onwards, in Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange colour variants. On purchase of the device, customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 3000 with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit/debit card or an exchange bonus of Rs 3000, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The device can be bought via Vivo India’s e-store and Flipkart.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications

The T3 Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 387 ppi, and 4500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers it, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Competitors

Priced identically to the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G can be considered over it solely due to the Emerald Green option if you prefer it over the Lixe Marble variant of the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G. Aside from that, they remain identical in terms of specifications.

By spending 1,000 bucks more, you could also get the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, which offers a better chipset, faster (but lesser) RAM, and a better ultra-wide angle sensor on the back. You also get one major Android OS update on your phone (2a) plus over the T3 Pro 5G, which offers just 2 years of updates and 3 years of security patches. However, on Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, you’d miss out on the bigger battery and faster charging the T3 Pro 5G offers.