Vivo T1 5G is launching in India on February 9

Vivo launched new T series smartphones in China last year in October and earlier this month, it was reported that the Vivo T series will debut in India by March. However, it seems like Vivo is ready to launch the first smartphone under its T series in India, called the Vivo T1 5G, in February.

Vivo has created a micro-site for the launch of the Vivo T1 5G in India and the page reveals that the device will launch on February 9 in the country. Moreover, it will start teasing various specifications of the smartphone beginning February 3. Further, the device will be sold via Flipkart. While the Indian variant may have a different set of specifications, here are the specifications of the China variant of Vivo T1 5G.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre and a 120Hz refresh rate. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo T1 gets a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. They run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 in China. The Indian variant should run FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1 include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.