Vivo S6 Pro to be launched soon, specifications and pricing leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 13, 2020 11:14 am

Vivo S6 Pro 5G smartphone will reportedly come with a new chipset, better cameras and fast-charging support.
Vivo launched Vivo S6 5G smartphone in China in March this year. Now the company is working on an advanced version of the phone called Vivo S6 Pro 5G which is said to be launched soon.

As per a tipster on Weibo, Vivo S6 Pro 5G smartphone will reportedly come with a new chipset, better cameras and fast-charging support. The phone is said to be priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage and CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

In comparison, Vivo S6 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo S6 Pro will have quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The leak further reveals the phone will have as many as two cameras on the front comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.  Vivo S6 also has four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a single 32-megapixel unit.

The Vivo S6 Pro phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. Other features of the device will include an in-display fingerprint reader and NFC.

