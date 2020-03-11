Vivo S6 5G teased officially, confirmed to launch soon

The Vivo S6 5G will be the successor of Vivo S5.

Vivo launched Vivo S5 smartphone in China in November last year. The phone is reported to be launched by the end of March. Now the Vivo S6 5G has been teased officially by the company.



As per a teaser poster on Weibo, Vivo S6 smartphone will launch in China soon. The poster also confirms support for 5G connectivity on the upcoming S6 device. However, an official launch date has not been revealed by the company yet.



The Vivo S6 5G will be the successor of Vivo S5. The phone is likely to support for dual-band 5G connectivity, including SA and NSA. The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment. It is expected to feature an upgraded processor than its predecessor since it is rumoured to support 5G.

To recall, Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is powered with a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 712 Octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.



Vivo S5 runs Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,010mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.48 aperture and 2-megapixel for macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the font, it will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

