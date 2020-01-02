Vivo S1 Pro colour variants confirmed ahead of launch on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro will feature 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera.

Advertisement

Vivo has already confirmed that it will launch Vivo S1 Pro in India on January 4. Now ahead of launch, Vivo has shared a video teaser which has confirmed the colour variants of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

The video teaser on the company's official twitter handle has revealed the colour variants of the device as well as it shows the front and rear sides of the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone. As per the video, the phone will come in Crystal Blue, Dreamy White, and Knight Black colour variants in India.

Advertisement

2 days to shine bright with our diamond. The all-new #vivoS1Pro packed with a Diamond shaped 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera & 32MP AI Selfie Camera is coming to show-off it’s unmatchable style in 2 days. #StyleLikeAPro



Launching on 4th January. Know more - https://t.co/EdV9EFx5tF pic.twitter.com/FRg8TCvDGb — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 2, 2020

Another new tweet reveals that the Vivo S1 Pro will feature 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart as well as offline stores in the country.

Initially, Vivo launched Vivo S1 Pro in Philippines first. Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 128 GB and it can be expanded to up to 256 GB via microSD card.



Vivo S1 Pro is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery which has support for up to 18W fast charging. The phone will measure 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weigh 186.7 grams. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and dual-SIM support. The Indian variant of Vivo S1 Pro will support NFC as well.







For the optics, the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it will employ a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

