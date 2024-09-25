Vivo V40e 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Vivo has announced the Vivo V40e 5G in India, with features like a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 5500mAh battery, and much more. The device competes with the likes of OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, and others in the segment. Here’s everything you should know about the device.

Vivo V40e 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo V40e 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The device is available in Royal Bronze and Mint Green colours. Consumers can pre-book the smartphone starting today, and purchase the smartphone starting October 2, 2024, across vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. Launch offers for the device includes:

Online offers:

Flat 10% instant discount for SBI and HDFC Bank users or Flat 10% exchange bonus

Upto 6-months no cost EMI

Offline offers:

Upto 10% instant cashback OR upto 10% upgrade bonus on V-Upgrade

Free 10-months extended warranty on device.

Additionally, vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499

Vivo V40e 5G: Specifications

Vivo V40e sports a 6.77” curved AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, 4,500 Nits of peak brightness, P3 colour gamut, and 387 ppi. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options.

For optics, the Vivo V40e 5G features a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor joined by an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, you get a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W charging speeds.

The handset runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and also gets stereo speakers. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port.

Vivo V40e 5G: Competition

In comparison, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G (Review) which is priced at Rs 29,999 for the base model, offers a much better software experience along with far superior performance, thanks to a more powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. In addition, it packs faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which adds further value to the device. We won’t comment on camera performance as we haven’t used the Vivo V40e 5G yet.

Similar is the story with Realme GT 6T, which is not only selling for a cheaper price than its launch price, at Rs 29,499, but also offers more storage for just Rs 500 more than V40e 5G. Moroever, it also has a better display that’s brigher, faster RAM and storage, along with a better Chipset under the hood. To summarise, if you want a performance-oriented handset with better polished software, we feel the OnePlus Nord 4 or the Realme GT 6T would be a better pick over the Vivo V40e 5G.