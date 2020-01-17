Vivo Phone with 55W fast charging support surfaces online

This upcoming Vivo V1955A smartphone could be the iQOO 3 gaming.

Vivo seems to be working on a new 5G smartphone which would support 55W fast charging technology. An announced Vivo smartphone carrying model number V1955A has now received the necessary China Compulsory Certificate (3C) certification in China.



Sadly the 3C certification did not reveal any specifications about the upcoming smartphone, it only revealed that the Vivo phone will ship with a 55W charger with model number V5550L0A0-CN.



The 3C listing has surfaced after a Vivo smartphone carrying model number V1950A was recently spotted on TENAA certification website. The Vivo V1950A was believed to launched as the Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.



Reports say that this upcoming Vivo V1955A smartphone could be the iQOO 3 gaming. The new Vivo smartphone will likely go official after the announcement of Vivo Nex 3 5G spotted on TENAA.



Talking of specifications of Vivo Nex 3 5G, the TENAA listing revealed that phone will come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB.



For the camera, the Vivo Nex 3 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there will be 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.