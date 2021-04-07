Vivo Nex 5 key specs tipped, may feature under-display selfie camera and quad-curved display

Vivo Nex 5 will feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to sport an under-display camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Vivo is tipped to be working on the Vivo NEX 5 which will be launched in the second half of 2021. The smartphone’s specifications and key details have now leaked online.

As per a Weibo post by a tipster named Electrical Kurologist, the Vivo Nex 5 will feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to sport an under-display camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. On the back, the phone will feature Samsung's GN2 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation.

Advertisement

Further, the device is said to feature an ultra-wide angle camera with an unspecified 50-megapixel sensor. The phone could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging support.



Separately, another tipster called Bald Panda on Weibo says that the Vivo Nex 5 will come with 120W wired fast charging and 60W wireless fast charging. It also claims that the phone will feature IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

We take this information with a pinch of salt as Vivo has not officially confirmed about Vivo NEX 5. We expect to learn more about this device in the coming days.

Vivo launched its last NEX branded flagship called the Vivo NEX 3S 5G in March 2020. Vivo NEX 3S 5G features a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterfall display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent. It is powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter. Running Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10, it is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging technology.