Vivo NEX 3S 5G announced with 6.89-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterfall screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

Vivo has launched Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone in China. The smartphone is priced at 4998 Yuan (Rs 53,440 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version, and 5298 Yuan (Rs 56,545 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version. Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes in Black, Blue and Red colours.





Vivo NEX 3S 5G features a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterfall display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent. There are no physical power and volume buttons on the edges of the phone. It comes with TouchSense pressure-sensitive buttons for controlling volume and power. It comes powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. There is no support for external storage on the smartphone.





The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. It is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging technology that can charge 3000mAh battery in 30 minutes. It measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.



For the camera, Vivo Nex 3S 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash along with 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom with f/2.46 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter with f/2.09 aperture. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



Connectivity fetaures include 5G NSA & SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.

