Vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench with SD865 and 8GB RAM

iQOO 3 Pro is listed as running on the “Kona” platform which is the codename of the flagship Snapdragon 865.

Advertisement

iQoo 3 was launched in India this year. Now the company is working on on the launch of the iQOO 3 Pro smartphone.



A Vivo iQOO phone with model number vivo V2024A was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website which is said to none other than iQOO 3 Pro. The listing has revealed its key specifications.



As per the GeekBench listing, the iQOO 3 Pro is listed as running on the “Kona” platform which is the codename of the flagship Snapdragon 865. So the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor clocked at 1.80Ghz. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.





For the software, the iQOO 3 Pro will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the iQOO 3 Pro scored 912 in the single-core test and 3291 in the multi-core test.



The iQOO 3 Pro will be a higher variant of the iQOO 3. iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.



iQOO 3 comes with a quad rera cameras setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.





iQOO 3 runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Via