Advertisement

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench with SD865 and 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 1:40 pm

Latest News

iQOO 3 Pro is listed as running on the “Kona” platform which is the codename of the flagship Snapdragon 865.
Advertisement

iQoo 3 was launched in India this year. Now the company is working on on the launch of the iQOO 3 Pro smartphone.

A Vivo iQOO phone with model number vivo V2024A was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website which is said to none other than iQOO 3 Pro. The listing has revealed its key specifications.

As per the GeekBench listing, the iQOO 3 Pro is listed as running on the “Kona” platform which is the codename of the flagship Snapdragon 865. So the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor clocked at 1.80Ghz. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.

New vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench

For the software, the iQOO 3 Pro will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the iQOO 3 Pro scored 912 in the single-core test and 3291 in the multi-core test.

The iQOO 3 Pro will be a higher variant of the iQOO 3. iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

iQOO 3 comes with a quad rera cameras setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.


iQOO 3 runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

 

Advertisement

Via

iQoo Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

iQOO 3 price slashed for a limited period of time in India, now starts at Rs 31,990

iQOO Z1x to reportedly launch this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Limited Edition to be available for sale on June 11

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: Vivo iQOO 3 Pro Vivo iQOO 3 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X smartphones get Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10 in India

HTC Desire 20 Pro to be launched on June 16

Huawei P Smart S announced with 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies