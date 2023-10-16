Vivo entering the AI race soon: Self-developed AI model in works

Vivo is all set to host a new event in China on November 1 where it will be making a slew of announcements. The company has already given us a teaser of what it is going to introduce at the event, including Origin OS 4, a self-developed operating system along with a custom built AI model.

The announcement from Vivo comes via Weibo, where it reveals that this year’s Vivo Developer Conference is scheduled to take place next month. The first major announcement at the conference will be Origin OS 4, the operating system Vivo and iQOO phones run on, exclusively in China. With Origin OS 4, Vivo is expected to introduce improved performance, user interface enhancements, and a bunch of new features for their devices in China.

It is important to note that Vivo recently introduced FunTouch OS 14 in India, which includes features like App retainer, motion blur while closing or opening apps, RAM Saver, three clock layout styles and eight font styles for lock screen and much more. It could integrate the same features in Origin OS 4 alongside other improvements.

The next announcement will be of a self-developed operating system. This is not to be confused with the OS on smartphones, as Digital Chat Station says that this new OS will be used for IoT intelligent terminal devices. This means that smart devices from Vivo sold in its home market could be in for a huge upgrade.

Lastly, Vivo will introduce a self-developer AI model. This model could potentially be integrated within its mobile platforms for further enhancing the user experience. Google has already shown the world what it can do with AI in Pixel 8 series and Samsung is reportedly also working on an AI-focused One UI update. This update could bring Vivo in line with the AI related trends in the market and could allow it to unlock new potential opportunities.