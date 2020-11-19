Advertisement

Vivo announces OriginOS update schedule for these smartphones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 4:35 pm

Latest News

A total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones will be rolled out the OriginOS, starting with Vivo X series phone, rumoured to be called Vivo X60.
Advertisement

Vivo yesterday announced its new operating system (OS) called OriginOS. The OriginOS will replace the FuntouchOS that currently comes with Vivo devices. Now Vivo has revealed the full roadmap for updates for its smartphones.

The brand has confirmed the range of devices that will get the open beta update in China before January 2021. A total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones will be rolled out the OriginOS, starting with Vivo X series phone, rumoured to be called Vivo X60.

The first batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update before January 21, 2021 are Vivo NEX 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+,  Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, iQOO 5 Pro, iQOO 5, iQOO 3, iQOO Pro, iQOO and iQOO Neo3.

The second batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update before Chinese New Year in February 2021 are Vivo NEX 3 / NEX 3 5G, Vivo X30 / X30 Pro, iQOO Neo and iQOO Neo855.

Third batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update in Q2 2021 are Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 8GB + 128GB, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, iQOO Z1x, iQOO Z1, Vivo NEX dual screen, Vivo NEX S and Vivo NEX / Nex

Notably, this rollout roadmap is for China only. Vivo is yet to officially announce OriginOS for international markets. It is expected that the global roll out details will be announced soon.

With Origin OS, Vivo has completely redesigned its software with a desktop grid system which according to Vivo is more comfortable and easier to use. For the weather app, Vivo brings a temperature line design and a sky window. The OriginOS also comes with 26 gesture combinations that start with a tap at the bottom of the screen. There’s also SuperCard, which can be summoned from everywhere (even when the screen is off), for quick and easy mobile payments.

Vivo unveils OriginOS in China, rollout scheduled for November 23 for selected users

Vivo Y12s goes official with 13MP dual cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo V20 SE Review: An unnecessary sibling to the Vivo V20

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green launched in India for Rs 20,999

Vivo V20 Pro could launch in India at Rs 29,999 in December

Vivo to launch new Origin OS on November 18

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies