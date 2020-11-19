Vivo announces OriginOS update schedule for these smartphones

A total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones will be rolled out the OriginOS, starting with Vivo X series phone, rumoured to be called Vivo X60.

Vivo yesterday announced its new operating system (OS) called OriginOS. The OriginOS will replace the FuntouchOS that currently comes with Vivo devices. Now Vivo has revealed the full roadmap for updates for its smartphones.



The brand has confirmed the range of devices that will get the open beta update in China before January 2021. A total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones will be rolled out the OriginOS, starting with Vivo X series phone, rumoured to be called Vivo X60.



The first batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update before January 21, 2021 are Vivo NEX 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, iQOO 5 Pro, iQOO 5, iQOO 3, iQOO Pro, iQOO and iQOO Neo3.



The second batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update before Chinese New Year in February 2021 are Vivo NEX 3 / NEX 3 5G, Vivo X30 / X30 Pro, iQOO Neo and iQOO Neo855.



Third batch of Vivo smartphones that will get OriginOS open beta update in Q2 2021 are Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 8GB + 128GB, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, iQOO Z1x, iQOO Z1, Vivo NEX dual screen, Vivo NEX S and Vivo NEX / Nex



Notably, this rollout roadmap is for China only. Vivo is yet to officially announce OriginOS for international markets. It is expected that the global roll out details will be announced soon.



With Origin OS, Vivo has completely redesigned its software with a desktop grid system which according to Vivo is more comfortable and easier to use. For the weather app, Vivo brings a temperature line design and a sky window. The OriginOS also comes with 26 gesture combinations that start with a tap at the bottom of the screen. There’s also SuperCard, which can be summoned from everywhere (even when the screen is off), for quick and easy mobile payments.