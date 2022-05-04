U&i launches four new audio products in India: One neckband, One wired earphone, Two TWS earbuds

U&i, one of the leading Gadget Accessory, and Consumer Electronics brand has launched new range of audio accessories to suit individual needs. These new U&i launches include TWS earbuds for those who need complete freedom from wires, neckband-style earphones for those who prefer simplicity, and wired earphones for those who love games.

The U&i Mystar series TWS Earbuds is priced at Rs 2,999 and available in 2 colour choices — White and Black. The U&i Platinum TWS Earbuds is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available in Bright Red colour. The U&i Desire Series Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs 2,199 and is available in 5 colour choices — White, Black, Blue, Green, and Purple. Lastly, the U&i Heat Series wired earphone is priced at Rs 699 and available in 3 colour choices — White, Black, and Red.U&i launches Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 powerbank with flashlight

U&i Mystar Series TWS Earbuds

Tiny, yet powerful, these earbuds fit into the ear with skin-friendly and sweat-proof silicone tips. Each bud features a 26mAh battery that charges to 100% within 60 minutes, while the case consists of a 300mAh battery that charges completely in 90 minutes. Together, the two are built to give you entertainment with up to 40 hours of playback time.

The U&i Mystar Series is designed for a premium feel and crafted for minimalistic looks as per the company. They are based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0 that offers lag-free and distortion-free connectivity of up to 10 meters. Lastly, the earbuds also feature touch controls so you can skip tracks, adjust the volume, take calls or summon your smartphone’s voice assistant.

U&i Platinum Series TWS Earbuds

Built using strong ABS materials and sweat-resistant and skin-friendly silicone tips, these earbuds from U&i come in bright Red colour and sports a transparent bud design that reveals the internal drivers. The product features the latest Bluetooth V5.3 technology and sports a total battery life (case and earbuds together) of up to 24 hours for non-stop entertainment. The U&i Platinum TWS Earbuds also feature a touch-sensitive body that allows you to skip tracks, adjust the volume, take calls or summon your smartphone’s voice assistant with just your fingertips.

Read More: U&i launches Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 powerbank with flashlight

U&i Desire Series Wireless Neckband

Based on Bluetooth V5.0, these earbuds support distortion-free audio up to 10 meters of connectivity from the source. And sporting a 250mAh internal rechargeable battery, the U&i Desire can perform up to 36 hours non-stop.

And even when you need to, the Type-C input will help you top up the battery in no time. You can control your smartphone music, volume, and assistant with ease using the control panel that is ergonomically designed for instant reach. Lastly, the frame is crafted using premium, and lightweight, ABS and Silicone materials that offer high resistance to sweat and water.

U&i Heat Series Wired Earphones

The U&I Heat Series is a pair of wired earphones with a 3.5mm audio jack that can be used for almost every audio device you have — be it your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. Crafted with premium materials that include metal buds, 1.2m braided cables, and an ABS enclosure, the Heat Series Earbuds are built to last a lifetime. Sporting 10mm drivers, and a built-in high-sensitivity microphone, the “Heat Series performs its best in every segment, be it music, gaming, movies, or calls”, says the company.