Uber to disinfect cars before every single trip at the Delhi Airport

Uber has announced that it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Delhi Airport. The company has partnered with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to disinfect cars before every single trip.

The company has set up the sanitisation hub in Delhi at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, which is the only functional terminal in Delhi. The company has revealed that it has installed the same hub in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports.

Sharing details of the partnership, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “As cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is committed to providing exemplary safety standards for its riders and drivers. During the past few months, we have constantly improved our safety procedures and product experience to prevent contamination risks and to reinforce a deeply embedded bond of trust with riders and drivers.”

Besides vehicle sanitisation before every trip, Uber’s partnership with DIAL includes decontamination of Uber’s pick up zone. The sanitisation hubs will offer contactless service, digital and contactless payment options and include mandatory face masks for drivers and riders. Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimise rider contact. Riders, in turn, will also be expected to handle their own luggage.

Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols, and an updated cancellation policy where both riders and driver can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.