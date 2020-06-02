Advertisement

Uber to disinfect cars before every single trip at the Delhi Airport

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 7:20 pm

Latest News

The company has set up the sanitisation hub in Delhi at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport.
Advertisement

Uber has announced that it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Delhi Airport. The company has partnered with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to disinfect cars before every single trip. 

 

The company has set up the sanitisation hub in Delhi at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, which is the only functional terminal in Delhi. The company has revealed that it has installed the same hub in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports. 

 

Sharing details of the partnership, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “As cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is committed to providing exemplary safety standards for its riders and drivers. During the past few months, we have constantly improved our safety procedures and product experience to prevent contamination risks and to reinforce a deeply embedded bond of trust with riders and drivers.”

 

Besides vehicle sanitisation before every trip, Uber’s partnership with DIAL includes decontamination of Uber’s pick up zone. The sanitisation hubs will offer contactless service, digital and contactless payment options and include mandatory face masks for drivers and riders. Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimise rider contact. Riders, in turn, will also be expected to handle their own luggage.

  

Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols, and an updated cancellation policy where both riders and driver can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

 

Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

Uber makes face masks compulsory of Driver and Rider from Today

Uber expands package delivery service to five more cities in India

Latest News from Uber

You might like this

Tags: Uber Uber India Uber sanitization hub Uber cabs Delhi airport Delhi airport multi-level car parking

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mitron app pulled from Google Play Store because of this violation!

Amazon brings Drop In feature that makes all Alexa devices as intercom

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies