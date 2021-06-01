Advertisement

Twitter strives to comply with the new IT rules: Company Spokesperson

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 11:35 am

Latest News

Twitter in a statement on Monday said, that it strives to comply with the applicable laws in India
Advertisement

Twitter and the Indian government are in a tussle over the new IT rules but the social media company is now willing to solve the issues as it conveys that the microblogging company "strives to comply" with applicable laws in India.

 

An official statement from a Twitter spokesperson said, "As we have stated earlier, Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law".

 

To recall, the Delhi High Court sent a notice to the social media company over the alleged non-compliance with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

 

Advertisement

Twitter told Delhi High Court that it had complied with the new IT Rules on May 28 itself by appointing a Resident Grievance Officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. 

 

"Concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and potential threat to freedom of expression for people we serve. We have concerns with regards to intimidation police's tactics in response to enforcement of global Terms of Service and core elements of the new IT Rules," a Twitter spokesperson had said on Thursday after its India office was paid a visit by the Delhi Police on May 24. 

 

In a reply to this, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on Friday  asked the microblogging company to "stop beating around the bush" and "comply with the laws of the land". 

WhatsApp responds to Government notice, Twitter office visited by Police over refusal to comply

Twitter concerned about its employees in India

Twitter Blue paid subscription confirmed by Twitter, brings Undo Tweet button, custom app icons and more

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google urged other OEMs to hide privacy settings on Android and practiced the same itself

Facebook to take action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on it's platform

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies