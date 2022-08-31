Truecaller launches revamped iPhone app with better spam protection, call identification

The Global communications platform Truecaller has announced a revamped iPhone app. It has been completely rewritten from the ground up to be smaller in size, more efficient and most of all, offering ten times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app, as per Truecaller.

Truecaller says that the changes have been built upon the all-new architecture that can more effectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. The new Truecaller app for iPhone has developed the most current, accurate, and complete first ring Caller ID and spam detection for every geography by automatically updating spam information in the background claims the company.

The update for the Truecaller app on iPhone has also brought a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

Highlights of the new Truecaller for iPhone:

10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam

Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

New Premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons

Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact)

The company also described a couple of updates that are coming to the app in the near future:

Major improvements in SMS filtering, spam detection and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster.

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.

The new update is already available for iPhone users, and those who wish to install it can head over to the App Store and download it.