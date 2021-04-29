Advertisement

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users to find hospitals

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 12:31 pm

Latest News

COVID-19 Healthcare Directory is only available on Android devices and in the beta version.

Truecaller has launched a COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users in India. It is a quick way to find hospitals and you can access it from either the menu or the dialer within the beta version of the Truecaller Android app.

 

To see this feature, the brand advises to update the app on the Play Store. As of now, it is only available on Android devices and in the beta version. It will be available for all Android users very soon.

Truecaller

Truecaller wants to make it as easy as possible for everyone in India to find medical care near them. At the moment, it can be hard to find the right healthcare numbers when you need it most, so the company added it to the app.

 

The feature includes telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country. This Healthcare Directory is sourced from official government databases. A search button helps you quickly find the information you need, however it does not mean that hospital beds are available.

 

The Covid Healthcare Directory is launching today. The brand will be updating it every day and making sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available.

 

Truecaller launches 'Guardian', a new personal safety app

India on 9th spot in Global Spam Call ranking: Truecaller

Why is someone calling You? Truecaller will let you Know

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Truecaller Introduces Filters for Spam Messages on iPhone

Truecaller announces Spam Activity Indicator to users on Android

Latest News from Truecaller

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Telegram group video calls to launch in May

Twitter releases 'COVID-19 SOS: Resources' page to help people in India for resources amid the pandemic

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies