Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users to find hospitals

COVID-19 Healthcare Directory is only available on Android devices and in the beta version.

Truecaller has launched a COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users in India. It is a quick way to find hospitals and you can access it from either the menu or the dialer within the beta version of the Truecaller Android app.

To see this feature, the brand advises to update the app on the Play Store. As of now, it is only available on Android devices and in the beta version. It will be available for all Android users very soon.

Truecaller wants to make it as easy as possible for everyone in India to find medical care near them. At the moment, it can be hard to find the right healthcare numbers when you need it most, so the company added it to the app.

The feature includes telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country. This Healthcare Directory is sourced from official government databases. A search button helps you quickly find the information you need, however it does not mean that hospital beds are available.

The Covid Healthcare Directory is launching today. The brand will be updating it every day and making sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available.