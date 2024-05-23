Top Gaming Features of Poco F6 5G

Poco has debuted the new F6 5G smartphone in India as a new affordable flagship that comes with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Being a trimmed down version of the 8 Gen 3, the 8s Gen 3 excels in similar areas as its elder sibling which includes gaming. Poco F6 5G is taking full advantage of all this power and has integrated a slew of gaming-centric features, the top 5 of which according to us are mentioned below.

Game Turbo

Game Turbo is where all the gaming features reside. You can access the tools from the Game Turbo toolbar while inside a game by swiping from the top left corner when in landscape orientation. It gives you quick acess to other apps on your phone which open in a smaller window so you don’t have to leave your game if you want to reply to a message or check something else.

Then, you can also instantly clear memory, free up storage, check the current frame rate of the game, enable DND, take a screenshot or record your screen, change the visual quality, cast your screen, turn on or off Wi-fi, change brightness, access voice changer or even set a timer.

Such similar gaming tools are also offered by other brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, Motorola, Realme, OPPO, Tecno, Infinix and more, in their specific mid-range and higher end smartphones.

Game DND

While you are in a nail-biting battle or you are just about to win that race, there’s always some distraction that occurs in the form of notifications or something else at the worst possible time. To minimise such occurrences, Poco has integrated what’s called Game DND. Herein, you can answer calls hands-free or restrict buttons and gestures during games to prevent accidental triggers.

Aside from that, the enhanced experience section further provides more options to disable auto brightness, reading mode, screenshot gestures and the ability to open notification shade so your gameplay experience is fully distraction-free.

Performance mode

Accessible via the Game Turbo section, the performance mode can help with Wi-Fi optimisation to reduce network Latency for better ping, optimise touch controls for increased touch response and sensitivity along with a dynamic performance toggle that can automatically set the game Resolution for the optimum experience.

This mode can also help you avoid overheating, manage memory exceptions or even increase connection speed in case you are connected to a Mi or a Redmi router.

Game-specific GPU & Visual customisation

Poco is allowing users to take things into their hands and customise their gameplay experience according to their own specific needs with the Poco F6. The brand is allowing for a more granular control over how the GPU behaves in each game. Accessible via the Game Turbo app, one can select their game and swipe from the bottom to access these controls.

Here, you can tell the phone to fire up the GPU at its max power or take control of how things work. You can set the frame rate for each game, along with the resolution, Anti-aliasing intensity, Anisotropic filtering quality, texture filtering quality, and turn on the Optimise Graphics toggle.

Under the additional settings tab, you can customise the touch controls including swipe response, sensitivity for continuous taps, aiming accuracy, tap stability, or even set the touch resistant area. One can also enhance the visuals by applying a filter to the game for, say, better visibility in darker environments.

Not many OEMs offer such an extensive set of gaming specific features except for a couple, such as Asus which specifically makes gaming phones and now, Realme, who has also introduced a similar set of gaming features in its latest Realme GT 6T smartphone, under the name of “Geek Power Tuning.”

These were the top gaming features of the Poco F6 5G which makes it an impressive gaming phone too, apart from a well-rounded mid-ranger. We have talked about the gaming performance of the handset in the detailed review of the Poco F6 5G so make sure to check that out as well.