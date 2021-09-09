Top competitors of Realme 8i, Realme 8s in India

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India under its Realme 8 series of products, including the Realme 8i and the 8s. However, both smartphones sit in the budget segment, and we have some tough competition in that space. So let’s take a look at the top competitors for the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s in India:

Redmi 10 Prime

The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours. It makes for a great valued alternative for the Realme 8i in India.

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. In addition, the processor is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

The device comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Moreover, there is also 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side fingerprint sensor as well.

Pros

Bigger battery

Reverse charging

Quad Cameras

Cons

Less refresh rate

Slightly inferior processor

Tecno Pova 2

The Tecno Pova 2 is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue colours. Against the Realme 8i in India, it gets a bigger battery with an extra camera sensor. Also, the design of the Tecno Pova 2 looks more unique, in our opinion, compared to the Realme 8i.

The new Tecno phone features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. It features a high 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot.

It features a quad-camera set up in the rear camera. There is a 48 megapixels main camera with an F1.79 Aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP AI camera unit. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

Moving on, the phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. A 7000mAh battery backs it with 18W fast charging support. The company claims to offer up to 46 days of standby time, up to 31 hours of video playback time, up to 49 hours of calling time. Further, the huge battery gives up to 20 hours of web browsing and 233 hours of music playtime.

Besides, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Side Fingerprint Unlock feature offers a 0.24 second fast unlock. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.

Pros

Bigger Battery

Quad Cameras

Cons

60hz display

Inferior processor

Moto G60

The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It is one of the toughest competitors against the Realme 8s 5G. It comes with Stock Android, which is much easier to use and navigate through. There’s also a bigger battery and a better camera rear camera setup based on on-paper specs.

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch display with a 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. In addition, there is expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.

Further, the Moto G60 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G60 runs on Android 11, and it is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. In addition, it comes with support for Business-Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

Pros

Slightly bigger display

HDR 10 support

Bigger Battery

Better camera setup with ultra-wide lens

3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

Less RAM

Slower charging speed

No 5G

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour options. Moreover, the device provides flagship-grade performance at a price point below Rs 20,000 and is definitely a better pick over the Realme 8s 5G.

Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla 6 protection. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm process paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Furthermore, the phone packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and Hi-Res audio.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Pros

Better Processor

Quad Cameras

Better display

Cons