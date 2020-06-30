In this article, we will list top 3 non-chinese alternatives of UC Browser which constantly add new features and are very safe options as compared to Chinese app browsers.

The Indian government has yesterday banned 59 Chinese apps that include some of the some popular apps like popular browser UC Browser, TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, the mobile game Clash of Kings, and apps from Xiaomi. The decision comes after tension between the Indian and Chinese governments following a clash at their borders in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and more than 70 were injured.



The Indian Government of India says the reason for the ban is because of security and privacy concerns. But with the sudden ban of Chinese apps, Indians are now looking for alternatives to replace these Chinese apps. One such app is UC Browser which is vey popular in India.



In this article, we will list top 3 non-chinese alternatives of UC Browser which constantly add new features and are very safe options as compared to Chinese app browsers. So without further ado, here are the apps you should know the best alternatives available in India.



1. Google Chrome



The first browser in our list is Google Chrome. Google Chrome is a fast, easy to use, and secure web browser. It offers you top-notch protection and is regularly updated against security vulnerabilities and harmful websites.



Chrome brings you personalized news articles, quick links to your favorite sites, downloads, and Google Search and Google Translate built-in. Whether on desktop or mobile, Chrome is designed for speed and efficiency. Chrome is constantly evolving to optimize memory usage and responsiveness, meaning less lag per tab. Chrome can generate unique passwords for every site and keeps them safe. Chrome can also store your address and payment details, so you can fill out forms with just one click.



Let's take a look at its features:

Browse fast and type less - Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.



Incognito Browsing - Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.



All your favorite content, one tap away - You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.



Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing - Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.



Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.



Google Voice Search - Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.



Google Translate built-in - Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.



Use less mobile data and speed up the web - Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.



Smart personalized recommendations - Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.





2. Mozilla Firefox





Mozilla Firefox is another good alternative to the UC Browser app with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks. Thousands of online trackers are following you every day, collecting information about where you go online and slowing down your speed.



Firefox blocks over 2000 of these trackers by default and there are ad blocker add-ons available if you want to customize your browser even more. Lets look at its features in detail:



Enhanced tracking protection and privacy control - Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked, your private browsing history is automatically erased when you're done.





Own your life whereever you internet - Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing. Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go. Send open tabs between mobile and desktop. Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.



Search intelligently - Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.



Privacy: Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.



Intuitive visual tabs - Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.



Get add-ons - Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.



Quick share - The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more. Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.





3. Opera browser



Opera browser is yet another strong competitor to the UC Browser. Opera browser is a fast, safe web browser featuring a rebooted news feed, a built-in ad blocker and free VPN.



Here are its top features:



Block ads for faster browsing: Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.





Free, unlimited and built-in VPN: Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.



Personalized news feed: Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.



Night mode: Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.



Manage passwords and autofill credit cards: Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.



Private browsing: Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.



Read comfortably on any screen: The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.



Manage downloads easily: Our new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!



Home screen shortcuts: Available on Android versions 7.1 or later, Opera offers fast access from the home screen to search, open a new private tab or scan QR codes. To create your own home screen shortcut, long tap on the Opera icon in your device’s home screen and tap your desired function.





Alternatively, you can also try Indian alternative of UC Browser, Jio Browser. It is one of the most popular Indian mobile browsers that offer a fast and secure internet surfing experience to users. It is super lightweight and measures just 6MB in size.