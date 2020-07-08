Today 8 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

HMD Global has started rolling out the latest Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the Nokia 1 device. India is part of the first wave for this update and users in the country are receiving the update.



The news comes from HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas who on Twitter announced that the company is rolling out Android 10 update to the Nokia 1. The update is rolled out in batches in several counties including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

