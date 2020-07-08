Advertisement

Today 8 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 12:20 pm

Technology News Today, 08 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsi=ung, Facebook and more
Today Technology News live updates:

LIVE BLOG

12:20 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

HMD Global has started rolling out the latest Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the Nokia 1 device. India is part of the first wave for this update and users in the country are receiving the update.

The news comes from HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas who on Twitter announced that the company is rolling out Android 10 update to the Nokia 1. The update is rolled out in batches in several counties including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Read More: Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

11:29 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Dell XPS 13 laptop Amazon sale today at 12 P.M

Dell XPS 13 laptop will go on sale today on Amazon India at 12P.M. The price of the laptop starts at Rs 1,44,990.

Dell XPS 13 has a 13-inch screen with a screen resolution of up to UHD+ (3,840 x 2400 pixels) along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and have a 4-sided infinity edge display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

Read more: Dell XPS 13 laptop Amazon sale today at 12 P.M



11:18 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Microsoft hires Android mobile development team for Surface Duo

Microsoft reportedly hires an Android mobile development team that will handle the development and design for its Surface Duo device. The company has acquired Movial, a software development company, to develop a team internally under the Microsoft Devices division for its upcoming foldable device. Microsoft Romania division has bought the local operations of Finnish software company Movial for an undisclosed amount. The report adds that Movial's office in Iasi will become Microsoft's fourth research and development centre in the region. Furthermore, with this deal 60 Movial employees in lasi will join Microsoft devices in order to continue the company’s investment in the development of its Android-based platforms for its Surface Duo device and more.

 

Read the full story: Microsoft hires Android mobile development team for Surface Duo

 

surface duoi

10:51 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord confirmed to launch on July 21 in world first AR smartphone event

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching the much-awaited smartphone in India known as OnePlus Nord. The upcoming smartphone will be launched on July 21, 2020, in the country. The company has announced that the event will be the world's first smartphone AR launch event. The OnePlus Nord AR launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

 

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020 onwards for Rs 499. Upon pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnOnePlus NordePlus. Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31 August will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

 

Read full story: OnePlus Nord confirmed to launch on July 21 in world first AR smartphone event

 

OnePlus Nord

10:44 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

TikTok maybe banned in US

After India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps, the US might do the same. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States is looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps in an interview to Fox News. US lawmakers have again an again raised national security concerns over TikTok's way of handling of user data. TikTok, which is not available in China, is trying to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience.


TikTok, a short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance, was recently banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps after a border clash between India and China.

10:30 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Moto G 5G Plus with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display announched

Motorola has announced, a mid-range 5G smartphone, Moto G 5G Plus. It has a 6.7″ CinemaVision Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 21:9 aspect ratio.  It is the first phone from Motorola to flaunt dual punch-hole selfie camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide in addition to 16MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology. It is powered by Snapdragon 765 coupled with  6GB of RAM and runs Android 10.Motog 5g plus

 

Read full story: Moto G 5G Plus announced with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display, 5000mAh battery

10:22 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug 5: Note 20, Fold 2 and more expected to launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 5 and this year it will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch 3 and an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity. “The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play,” said Samsung in a newsroom post.

Read full story: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 5, Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 expected

