Advertisement

Today 31 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

Technology News Today, 31 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more

LIVE BLOG

13:07 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India

Realme has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. The product is priced at Rs 899 and it is now available to buy on the company's website. It comes in a single Grey colour.

Talking about the features, the wireless charger gives you an effortless way to quickly charge your Realme Buds Air that support Qi protocol. Moreover, it can also charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging.

The charger has a round and minimalistic design. It is coated with Realme special matte soft paint which offers an elegant look and protects against damage from accidental slip-offs.

Read More: Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 899

12:36 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Huawei MatePad T8 to launch soon in India

Seems like Huawei is gearing up to launch a new tablet in the country. The company has posted a puzzle on its social media handles which hints that  MatePad T8 will be launched soon.

Huawei has however not revealed the exact name of the product but the teaser has cross-word puzzle to fill in the blanks with letter that spell “MatePad T8”. The words used to describe the tablet are metal body, big battery, an octa-core processor among others.

Read More: Huawei MatePad T8 teased to launch in India soon

11:02 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

 

Xiaomi has announced a partnership with popular streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July. 

 

The company has revealed that the Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM) i.e. at 5:30 PM.

 

Through this integration, the company is focusing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others, consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 before the official release time.

 

 

Read more: Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

 

zXiaomi TV

 

11:02 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Nokia, in partnership with Flipkart, has announced the launch of a new Nokia-branded Smart TV in India. The company has introduced Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV in the country. The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting from August 6.

 

The Smart TV comes loaded with a 65-inch UHD display with a screen resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with a viewing angle of 178-degree and it features 480nits brightness. The Smart TV also features Dolby Vision and it comes intelligent dimming to enhance the viewing experience.

 

Read more: Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

 

10:25 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 with AMD Ryzen processor announced

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest laptop range in China. The company has introduced Huawei MateBook D 14 and Huawei MateBook D 15 laptops that are loaded with latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series and it comes with the sleek design language and more.


The Huawei MateBook D 14 comes with a price tag of 4,099 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,800) for the AMD Ryzen 5 variant, while the Ryzen 7 option is priced at 4,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 49,300). The MateBook D 15 is available for 4,199 Yuan (approx. Rs 44,900) for Ryzen 5 chipset and the Ryzen 7 variant is priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 50,300). The laptop is available in two colour options including Space Grey and Silver.

 

Read more: Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 with AMD Ryzen processor announced

 

Huawei MateBook D 14

10:09 (IST)

31 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today

Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.

Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. To recall, the phone was launched in China last month at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.). Oppo Watch will also reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro.

 

Read more: Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today

 

Oppo reno 4 pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 899

Huawei MatePad T8 teased to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

Govt put restrictions on import of colour TVs in India

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies