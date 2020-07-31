Today 31 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more

Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India

Realme has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. The product is priced at Rs 899 and it is now available to buy on the company's website. It comes in a single Grey colour.



Talking about the features, the wireless charger gives you an effortless way to quickly charge your Realme Buds Air that support Qi protocol. Moreover, it can also charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging.



The charger has a round and minimalistic design. It is coated with Realme special matte soft paint which offers an elegant look and protects against damage from accidental slip-offs.

