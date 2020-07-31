Today 31 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more

Technology News Today, 31 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Huawei and more
Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India
Realme has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. The product is priced at Rs 899 and it is now available to buy on the company's website. It comes in a single Grey colour.
Talking about the features, the wireless charger gives you an effortless way to quickly charge your Realme Buds Air that support Qi protocol. Moreover, it can also charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging.
The charger has a round and minimalistic design. It is coated with Realme special matte soft paint which offers an elegant look and protects against damage from accidental slip-offs.
Read More: Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 899
Huawei MatePad T8 to launch soon in India
Seems like Huawei is gearing up to launch a new tablet in the country. The company has posted a puzzle on its social media handles which hints that MatePad T8 will be launched soon.
Huawei has however not revealed the exact name of the product but the teaser has cross-word puzzle to fill in the blanks with letter that spell “MatePad T8”. The words used to describe the tablet are metal body, big battery, an octa-core processor among others.
Read More: Huawei MatePad T8 teased to launch in India soon
Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India
Xiaomi has announced a partnership with popular streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July.
The company has revealed that the Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM) i.e. at 5:30 PM.
Through this integration, the company is focusing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others, consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 before the official release time.
Read more: Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India
Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India
Nokia, in partnership with Flipkart, has announced the launch of a new Nokia-branded Smart TV in India. The company has introduced Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV in the country. The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting from August 6.
The Smart TV comes loaded with a 65-inch UHD display with a screen resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with a viewing angle of 178-degree and it features 480nits brightness. The Smart TV also features Dolby Vision and it comes intelligent dimming to enhance the viewing experience.
Read more: Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 with AMD Ryzen processor announced
Huawei has announced the launch of its latest laptop range in China. The company has introduced Huawei MateBook D 14 and Huawei MateBook D 15 laptops that are loaded with latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series and it comes with the sleek design language and more.
The Huawei MateBook D 14 comes with a price tag of 4,099 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,800) for the AMD Ryzen 5 variant, while the Ryzen 7 option is priced at 4,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 49,300). The MateBook D 15 is available for 4,199 Yuan (approx. Rs 44,900) for Ryzen 5 chipset and the Ryzen 7 variant is priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 50,300). The laptop is available in two colour options including Space Grey and Silver.
Read more: Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 with AMD Ryzen processor announced
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today
Oppo will be launching its new smartphone in India today under its Reno series. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the phone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.
Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. To recall, the phone was launched in China last month at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.). Oppo Watch will also reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro.
Read more: Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today
