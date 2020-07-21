Today 21 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more

Technology News Today, 21 July 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more
Samsung Galaxy A21s receives price cut in India
Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. Samsung launched two memory options of Galaxy A21s: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Now after the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 17,499.
The 4GB + 64GB storage option, however, retails at the same launch price of Rs 16,499. The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.
OnePlus Nord to launch today in India
OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord in India today. The launch event will begin at 7.30 P.M IST. It will be world’s first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will be able to see the launch and they will be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through augmented reality (AR).
As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, but it is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.
