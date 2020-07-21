Today 21 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more

OnePlus Nord to launch today in India

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord in India today. The launch event will begin at 7.30 P.M IST. It will be world’s first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will be able to see the launch and they will be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through augmented reality (AR).

As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, but it is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

