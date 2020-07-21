Advertisement

Today 21 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 10:09 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 21 July 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more
Advertisement
 Today Technology News live updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more
 

LIVE BLOG

10:09 (IST)

21 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy A21s receives price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.  Samsung launched two memory options of Galaxy A21s: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Now after the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 17,499.

The 4GB + 64GB storage option, however, retails at the same launch price of Rs 16,499. The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM variant price slashed in India

10:06 (IST)

21 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord to launch today in India

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord in India today. The launch event will begin at 7.30 P.M IST. It will be world’s first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will be able to see the launch and they will be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through augmented reality (AR).

As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, but it is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

Read More: OnePlus Nord India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM variant price slashed in India

Airtel Blue Jeans: Top 5 Things you might not know!

OnePlus Nord India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Dual Screen Chromebook in the making?

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM variant price slashed in India

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Which one is better?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies