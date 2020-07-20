Advertisement

Today 20 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 10:09 am

Technology News Today, 20 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Today Technology News live updates: 
 
 

10:09 (IST)

20 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch in India on July 30

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30. An Amazon listing has confirmed the launch date.

Apart for announcing the launch will be held at 12 PM on July 30, the listing has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

 

09:58 (IST)

20 Jul 2020

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching on 31July in India

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be lauched in India on July 31. The company has shared an invite for the same. Both the smartphones are 5G enabled and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor and have already been launched in China.


The Oppo Reno 4  will come in Diamond Blue, Mirror Black and Taro Purple colours, In China it is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 31,960 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 3299 yuan (Rs 35,145 approx.). The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter colours. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.).

 

