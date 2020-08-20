Today 20 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo F17 Pro, Zoom and more

Advertisement

Today 20 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 20, 2020 10:48 am

Technology News Today, 20 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Mobiles, Gadgets and Tech Updates
Today Technology News live updates: Mobiles, Gadgets and Tech Updates
 
Oppo F17 Pro is expected to be launched soon in India and is being touted as the  slimmest smartphone of 2020 by Oppo.
 

10:48 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

BlackBerry is still alive

BlackBerry will launch a 5G Android smartphone with a physical keyboard in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe. The launch will be followed by a couple of more launches throughout the next year. OnwardMobility, a Texas-based startup, has signed an agreement with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn to sell new smartphones.

10:39 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

Oppo F17 Pro launching in India soon

Oppo is all set to launch the successor of F17 Pro in India soon. It will be successor of Oppo F15.

A post by Vivo India on Twitter said, “Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay”. The teaser reveals that the OPPO F17 Pro will have slim 7.48mm body.

Read More: Oppo F17 Pro to launch soon in India, will be sleekest phone of 2020

 

10:22 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

Gionee Max will feature with 5000mAh battery

Gionee Max budget smartphone has already been confirmed to launch in India on August 25. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery.

As per the details revealed by Flipkart listing, the Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery will offer up to 28 days standby, up to 24 hours of music playback, over 9 hours of video playback, 42 hours of calling and up to 12 hours of gaming.

Read More: Gionee Max confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery

10:10 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

Zoom arriving on Amazon Echo, Google Nest and more platforms

 Zoom, Video meet app, on Wednesday announced that it will now be available on smart home displays devices including Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Show and  Portal from Facebook.  In September it is expected to be made available on Portal from Facebook and will be available  on Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.

 

10:01 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

Google Maps get an update

Maps can now distinguish natural features in the environment very well. When we say "Natural Features" we mean ice caps, beaches, forests or Deserts. Google also added that this new version of Maps will be available in 220 countries. Google has also mentioned that Street Maps are also getting improvements in select cities.

Read More: Google Maps: Top New Features

09:58 (IST)

20 Aug 2020

Redmi Note 9 goes on sale today

Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C.

