Today 20 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo F17 Pro, Zoom and more

Technology News Today, 20 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Mobiles, Gadgets and Tech Updates
LIVE BLOG
BlackBerry is still alive
BlackBerry will launch a 5G Android smartphone with a physical keyboard in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe. The launch will be followed by a couple of more launches throughout the next year. OnwardMobility, a Texas-based startup, has signed an agreement with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn to sell new smartphones.
Oppo F17 Pro launching in India soon
Oppo is all set to launch the successor of F17 Pro in India soon. It will be successor of Oppo F15.
A post by Vivo India on Twitter said, “Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay”. The teaser reveals that the OPPO F17 Pro will have slim 7.48mm body.
Gionee Max will feature with 5000mAh battery
Gionee Max budget smartphone has already been confirmed to launch in India on August 25. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery.
As per the details revealed by Flipkart listing, the Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery will offer up to 28 days standby, up to 24 hours of music playback, over 9 hours of video playback, 42 hours of calling and up to 12 hours of gaming.
Zoom arriving on Amazon Echo, Google Nest and more platforms
Zoom, Video meet app, on Wednesday announced that it will now be available on smart home displays devices including Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Show and Portal from Facebook. In September it is expected to be made available on Portal from Facebook and will be available on Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.
Google Maps get an update
Maps can now distinguish natural features in the environment very well. When we say "Natural Features" we mean ice caps, beaches, forests or Deserts. Google also added that this new version of Maps will be available in 220 countries. Google has also mentioned that Street Maps are also getting improvements in select cities.
Redmi Note 9 goes on sale today
Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.
The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C.
