Today 18 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

Technology News Today, 18 July 2020 LIVE Updates
OnePlus Nord: Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus mid-range phone
OnePlus has recently confirmed that it is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on July 21 in the country.
With this, the company has been teasing the smartphone for a while now. The brand has also revealed some key information about the upcoming smartphone which includes its design, display and more. This coupled with various leaks revolving around the smartphone has given us a fair share of ideas about how the upcoming smartphone will actually look like. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord smartphone.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery
Infinix is gearing up to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature a massive 6000mAh battery.
While the company has not unveiled all the specifications of the Smart 4 Plus, a Flipkart teaser page for the phone has revealed that the phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.
The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.
Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend
Samsung Electronics has announced that it will not take part in this year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) event. The company has taken the step to not be part of the trade show due to COVID-19 concerns. The brand has revealed that it will hold an online event to launch new products at the same time. Meanwhile, its rival LG has revealed that it will attend the IFA 2020 event. The company has revealed that it will launch its new range of products during the event while keeping all the social distancing norms in place.
Redmi Note 9 to come with a new 6GB RAM variant
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand will launch Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India on 20 July. Now reportedly, the phone will launch in India with 6GB RAM.
Redmi Note 9 for the global markets was launched back in April this year in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Now the company will not launch the 3GB RAM variant in India rather the phone will be launched with a new 6GB variant in the country.
Realme to Participicate in IFA 2020, Samsung not attending
Realme will be participating in the IFA 2020 trade show for the first time. The event will be held in Berlin from September 4 to September 5. Inaccidently for the first time in the history of IFA, the event will be open for only journalists and not to the general public. In a related development, Samsung has that it will not be part of this year's IFA.
Motorola Moto G9 Play Spotted
Motorola Moto G9 Play has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. Some of the specifications which have been revealed are 4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. and the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.
