Today 18 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

OnePlus Nord: Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus mid-range phone

OnePlus has recently confirmed that it is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on July 21 in the country.

With this, the company has been teasing the smartphone for a while now. The brand has also revealed some key information about the upcoming smartphone which includes its design, display and more. This coupled with various leaks revolving around the smartphone has given us a fair share of ideas about how the upcoming smartphone will actually look like. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Read more: OnePlus Nord: Here's everything you need to know