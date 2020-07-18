Advertisement

Today 18 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 18, 2020 12:14 pm

Latest News

Technology News Today, 18 July 2020 LIVE Updates
Advertisement
Today Technology News live updates: 


LIVE BLOG

12:14 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord: Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus mid-range phone

OnePlus has recently confirmed that it is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on July 21 in the country. 

 

With this, the company has been teasing the smartphone for a while now. The brand has also revealed some key information about the upcoming smartphone which includes its design, display and more. This coupled with various leaks revolving around the smartphone has given us a fair share of ideas about how the upcoming smartphone will actually look like. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord smartphone. 

 

Read more: OnePlus Nord: Here's everything you need to know

 

OnePlus nord

11:34 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery

Infinix is gearing up to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature a massive 6000mAh battery.

While the company has not unveiled all the specifications of the Smart 4 Plus, a Flipkart teaser page for the phone has revealed that the phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.

The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.

Read More: Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery, triple camera setup

11:24 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

Samsung Electronics has announced that it will not take part in this year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) event. The company has taken the step to not be part of the trade show due to COVID-19 concerns. The brand has revealed that it will hold an online event to launch new products at the same time. Meanwhile, its rival LG has revealed that it will attend the IFA 2020 event. The company has revealed that it will launch its new range of products during the event while keeping all the social distancing norms in place.

 

Read More: Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

 

11:07 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

Redmi Note 9 to come with a new 6GB RAM variant

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand will launch Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India on 20 July. Now reportedly, the phone will launch in India with 6GB RAM.

 

Redmi Note 9 for the global markets was launched back in April this year in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Now the company will not launch the 3GB RAM variant in India rather the phone will be launched with a new 6GB variant in the country.

Read More: Redmi Note 9 to launch in India with a new 6GB RAM variant

11:00 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

Realme to Participicate in IFA 2020, Samsung not attending

Realme will be participating in the IFA 2020 trade show for the first time. The event will be held in Berlin from September 4 to September 5. Inaccidently for the first time in the history of IFA, the event will be open for only journalists and not to the general public. In a related development, Samsung has that it will not be part of this year's IFA.

 

Read in Detail: Realme to debut at IFA Berlin this year for the first time

10:55 (IST)

18 Jul 2020

Motorola Moto G9 Play Spotted

Motorola Moto G9 Play has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. Some of the specifications which have been revealed are  4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.  and the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.

 

Read in detail: Moto G9 Play smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery, triple camera setup

Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

Should Gamers consider buying TWS earphones?

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India with a new 6GB RAM variant

Realme to debut at IFA Berlin this year for the first time

Moto G9 Play smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery, triple camera setup

Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India with a new 6GB RAM variant

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies