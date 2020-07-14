Advertisement

Today 14 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 11:04 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 14 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging

LIVE BLOG

11:04 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15

Oppo has announced that it will be launching its new fast charging technology on July 15. The company has revealed that it will announce 120W fast charging technology for its range of smartphones on the said date. With this, Oppo is all set to give a competition to Vivo and iQOO with its latest fast charging technology. The company recently introduced 65W SuperVOOC charging technology for its Reno Ace and Ace 2 smartphones. As per multiple reports that the upcoming fast charging technology will charge the phone’s battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes.

Read Full story: Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15

 

Oppo 120W fast charging support

10:41 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

OnePlus Buds confirmed to launch on July 21 alongside OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching its first wireless earbuds in India. The brand has revealed that the upcoming earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds.OnePlus says that the wireless earbuds will be launched alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The launch event is set for July 21. OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017. The brand currently also sells Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z earphones in the country.

 

Read Full Story: OnePlus Buds confirmed to launch on July 21 alongside OnePlus Nord

 

OnePlus Buds

10:16 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

Poco M2 Pro sale today at 12 Noon

Poco M2 Pro was launched in India recently for starting Rs 13,999. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

 

Read More: Poco M2 Pro to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

10:04 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

Realme C11 India launch today: How to watch it, specifications and expected price

Realme C11 is going to be launched in India Today.   It was earlier launched in Malaysia. One can watch it launch of Realme's youtube page. 

 

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

 Read More: Realme C11 to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications and more

Realme phone with 6,000 mAh battery coming soon

Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on July 21

Realme C11 to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications and more

Poco M2 Pro to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

Google removes 11 apps from Play Store for containing malware

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme phone with 6,000 mAh battery coming soon

Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15

Realme C11 to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies