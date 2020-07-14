Today 14 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging

Poco M2 Pro sale today at 12 Noon

Poco M2 Pro was launched in India recently for starting Rs 13,999. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Read More: Poco M2 Pro to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart