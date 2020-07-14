Today 14 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging

Technology News Today, 14 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Poco M2 Pro, OnePlus Buds, Oppo 120W fast charging
Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15
Oppo has announced that it will be launching its new fast charging technology on July 15. The company has revealed that it will announce 120W fast charging technology for its range of smartphones on the said date. With this, Oppo is all set to give a competition to Vivo and iQOO with its latest fast charging technology. The company recently introduced 65W SuperVOOC charging technology for its Reno Ace and Ace 2 smartphones. As per multiple reports that the upcoming fast charging technology will charge the phone’s battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes.
OnePlus Buds confirmed to launch on July 21 alongside OnePlus Nord
OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching its first wireless earbuds in India. The brand has revealed that the upcoming earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds.OnePlus says that the wireless earbuds will be launched alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The launch event is set for July 21. OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017. The brand currently also sells Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z earphones in the country.
Poco M2 Pro sale today at 12 Noon
Poco M2 Pro was launched in India recently for starting Rs 13,999. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
Realme C11 India launch today: How to watch it, specifications and expected price
Realme C11 is going to be launched in India Today. It was earlier launched in Malaysia. One can watch it launch of Realme's youtube page.
Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
