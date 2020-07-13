Today 13 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Google India, Qualcomm, Jio and more

Technology News Today, 13 July 2020 LIVE Updates:
LIVE BLOG
Vivo X50 series will launch in India on July 16th
Vivo has confirmed that Vivo X50 series will be launched in India on July 16th. In a twitter post, the company said "Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro - photography with us. #PhotographyRedefined".
Vivo X50 series will be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores. Vivo recently introduced its X50 series in China with Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+.
Qualcomm invests in Jio
Qualcomm has become the 13th investor in Reliance Jio Platforms. On Sunday evening, Qualcomm Ventures said it will invest $97 million in Reliance Jio Platforms to acquire a 0.15% equity stake “on a fully diluted basis” in the top Indian telecom operator. Qualcomm plans to help Jio Platforms in rolling out advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.
Reliance Jio Platforms is competing against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in India. It has nearly 400 million subscribers in the country. Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, Intel are some of the other firms that have invested in Jio Platforms.