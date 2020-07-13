Today 13 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Google India, Qualcomm, Jio and more

Qualcomm invests in Jio

Qualcomm has become the 13th investor in Reliance Jio Platforms. On Sunday evening, Qualcomm Ventures said it will invest $97 million in Reliance Jio Platforms to acquire a 0.15% equity stake “on a fully diluted basis” in the top Indian telecom operator. Qualcomm plans to help Jio Platforms in rolling out advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.

Reliance Jio Platforms is competing against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in India. It has nearly 400 million subscribers in the country. Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, Intel are some of the other firms that have invested in Jio Platforms.