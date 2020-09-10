Today 10 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Mobiles, gadgets, Samsung Galaxy M 51 and more

Technology News Today, 10 September 2020 Highlights: Mobiles, gadgets, Samsung Galaxy M 51 and more
WhatsApp developing features like a new call button, catalogue button for business
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing new features like a new call button, a catalogue button for business accounts which will show the new products by the business, an 'Add Doodle to Wallpaper' option. All of these features are under development.
E-Gopala App Launched by Prime Minister Modi
The Prime Minister, on Thursday, launched a new app called E-Gopala through a virtual event along with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme for a sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crores.
The app is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.
BSNL Rs 49 Special Tariff Voucher launched
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new plan for its prepaid customers. The company has introduced a new Rs 49 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for its users.
BSNL has announced the new development via a circular on the Chennai website. The plan has been introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days only (ie from 01.09.2020 to 29.11.2020) and at the moment it is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.
Under this plan, users will get 2GB of data and 100 SMS. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers 100 minutes of free calling and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi with MTNL network. After the FUP is reached, BSNL will charge 45 paise per minute for the voice calls.
Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench
Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia. The official renders and key features of Realme 7i have already been revealed. Now the phone has also been spotted on Geekbench.
As per the listing on Geekbench, the Realme 7i comes with model number RMX2103. The phone is powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with an 8GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well.
The listing suggests that Realme 7i packs a Bengal processor which is a codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
The Realme 7i runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device has scored 1,516 points in the single-core tests and 5420 in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing. It was first spotted by tipster Venkatesh Babu.G.
LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers
LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled the latest XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, featuring the 2020 PL and PN series, its newest range of portable speakers with Bluetooth connectivity.
The LG PL7 is priced at Rs 19,990, LG PL5 is priced at Rs 15,990, LG PL2 is priced at Rs 7,990 and LG PN5 is priced at Rs 16,990. The LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers will be available online and offline from 10th of September.
The new XBOOM Go Portable Speakers are equipped with premium Meridian sound technology to provide the best quality sound and superior bass performance through the Dual Action Bass, that helps to feel powerful beats through passive radiators that help produce a more immersive experience.
Vivo V20 SE officially teased
Vivo is working on a new Vivo V series smartphone which will be dubbed as Vivo V20 SE. Now seems like the launch of Vivo V20 SE is not very far as Vivo has now started teasing its launch.
Vivo Malaysia has shared the official poster which reveals that the device is coming soon. The poster also suggests that the phone might come in vibrant colours.
Vivo V20 series is likely to include three models such as Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20, and Vivo 20 Pro. The Vivo S20 SE is expected to be the cheapest phone in the Vivo V20 series.
Huawei will not get displays from Samsung and LG
Samsung and LG will reportedly be stopping the supply of display component to Huawei starting 15th September as result of US sanctions where it bans any US based company to hold a business transaction with China-based Manufacturer, Huawei.
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in Inda
Samsung has today announced the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colours. It will be available for sale in India on Amazon starting September 18.
The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which also comes support for 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.
Moto G9 Plus announced
Motorola has announced Moto G9 Plus in the European market. The Moto G9 Plus is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for its sole 4GB and 128GB model storage.
Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 tall aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.
Motorola Razr 5G goes official
Motorola announced the Motorola Razr flip phone with a foldable screen in November 2019. Now the company has announced the Motorola Razr 5G smartphone. As the name suggests, this is the 5G version of the Motorola Razr.
The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at USD 1,399 (approx Rs 1,02,000) in the U.S. and comes in Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold colours colour options. It will also be available in select markets across, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Realme 7 first sale today
Realme 7 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The sale will be held at 12 pm through Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 is available in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.
The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in India today at 12 P.M via Amazon and the company's website. Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.
The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C. The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.
