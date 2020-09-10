Today 10 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Mobiles, gadgets, Samsung Galaxy M 51 and more

Realme 7 first sale today

Realme 7 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The sale will be held at 12 pm through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 is available in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

