Thomson launches range of certified Android TVs starting at Rs 10,999

Thomson has launched PATH 9A, PATH 9R series and OATH PRO Android TV with screen size ranging from 32 inch 40 inch, 43 inch 50 inch, 55 inch and 75 inch. The company says that the TV have been completely tested and developed in India in partnership with Google. With prices starting from Rs 10,999, the series will be available from 6 August, exclusively on Flipkart.





PATH 9A and 9R series



PATH 9A and 9R series are designed with features such as Android 9.0, IPS A+ panel, powerful speaker output, multiple connectivity options. Thomson 4k series televisions are compatible with different HDR formats which include the HDR10. The TV comes with the quad-core CPU, Mali quad-core GPU, and a clock speed of 1 GHz and run on Android 9.0.



There are 5000+ Smart tv applications and Games available on TV. You can download plenty of applications from the Google Play Store. Over 500,000 TV shows and movies available through the Google Play Store.



This TV’s remote features dedicated hotkeys for your preferred apps (Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube). You can even use your voice to navigate through, as the remote is equipped with Google Assistant. For privacy, users can manage the data that Android TV has on them through the Privacy section of their Google Account.



For connectivity, the TV comes with multiple ports including USB, HDMI, and Bluetooth. You can even utilize the Chromecast (Android) or Airplay (iOS) app to cast your mobile, tablet, or laptop onto your TV screen. Now you can cast more than 1000 smart tv apps. Watch entertainment from a laptop, tablet, or mobile device on Android TV.

Thomson OATH Pro series



Thomson OATH Pro series TV comes with a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution, Dolby Vision, 4k HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround. It is compatible with a variety of HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma.



You can explore Google Play Store through dedicated hotkeys and download the apps. There are Dedicated Hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store. Remote is also equipped with Google Assistant for smooth navigation and enables you to voice search your favorite content. This TV comes multiple connectivity options like USB, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 gives you 2x Speed and 4x Range. With Chrome cast and Airplay app, cast your android or iOS mobile, tablet or laptop on your TV screen



Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., (SPPL) and India Brand Licensee, Thomson Tv, said; “Our mission is to maximize the value addition of manufacturing Android Tv in the next 5 years in India, we are proud to start our partnership with google. PATH 9A and 9R series have been completely developed and tested in India; this is the beginning of the vocal for local Android tv. All our customers should feel honored while buying this tv, as its completely developed and tested under make in India initiative. Google has just announced they will invest 10 billion dollars in India, this will assist the android tv ecosystem as well. With this launch we expect to gain our market share by 7% by the end of 2021-22."