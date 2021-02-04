Thomson announces discounts on its range of TVs during Flipkart’s TV Day Sale

The Thomson TVs come with Super Bright Display and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and run Android 10.0 operating system.

Thomson has today announced discounts on its range of televisions in the Flipkart’s TV Day Sale starting 6th February to 9th February 2021. The prices for the Thomson TVs are starting as low as Rs 7,999.



The range includes its 32”, 40”,42”, 43”, 50” and 55” models from its Oath Pro & Path series in the Flipkart’s TV Day Sale.



Thomson is offering 24TM2490 model at Rs 7,999, 32TM3290 model at Rs 11,999, 32PATH0011 model at Rs 13,999, 32PATH0011BL model at Rs 14,499, 40PATH7777 model at Rs 18,999, 42PATH2121 model at Rs 19,999, 43PATH0009 BL model at Rs 22,999, 43PATH4545 model at Rs 25,999, 43 OATHPRO 2000 model at Rs 28,999, 50PATH1010 model at Rs 29,999, 50 OATHPRO 1212 model at Rs 33,999, 55PATH5050 model at Rs 35,999 aand 55 OATHPRO 0101 at Rs 38,999.



The Thomson TVs come with Super Bright Display and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and run Android 10.0 operating system. They boast a quad-core CPU, Mali quad-core graphics processor, and a 1.4-GHz clock speed. Further its Amlogic chipset with ARM Cortex-A53 processor work together seamlessly to offer fast performance and an immersive viewing experience.



The TVs come with both Bluetooth- and HDMI-enabled, these models support USB connectivity. Helping connect a wide range of peripherals also it has Chromecast (Android) and AirPlay (iOS) to help cast smartphone or even tablet on the TV’s display. The TV offers up to 40-watt speakers that augment the viewing experience with powerful and crisp audio, its multiple sound modes make for a personalized listening experience.



These TVs come with an ergonomic remote that features dedicated hotkeys helping access different apps, such as Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It also has a button to use the Google Assistant feature. Simply press the button and use voice commands to explore.