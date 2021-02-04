Advertisement

Thomson announces discounts on its range of TVs during Flipkart’s TV Day Sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 3:33 pm

Latest News

The Thomson TVs come with Super Bright Display and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and run Android 10.0 operating system.
Advertisement

Thomson has today announced discounts on its range of televisions in the Flipkart’s TV Day Sale starting 6th February to 9th February 2021. The prices for the Thomson TVs are starting as low as Rs 7,999.

The range includes its 32”, 40”,42”, 43”, 50” and 55” models from its Oath Pro & Path series in the Flipkart’s TV Day Sale.

Thomson is offering 24TM2490 model at Rs 7,999, 32TM3290 model at Rs 11,999, 32PATH0011 model at Rs 13,999, 32PATH0011BL model at Rs 14,499, 40PATH7777 model at Rs 18,999, 42PATH2121 model at Rs 19,999, 43PATH0009 BL model at Rs 22,999, 43PATH4545 model at Rs 25,999, 43 OATHPRO 2000 model at Rs 28,999, 50PATH1010 model at Rs 29,999, 50 OATHPRO 1212 model at Rs 33,999, 55PATH5050 model at Rs 35,999 aand 55 OATHPRO 0101 at Rs 38,999.

The Thomson TVs come with Super Bright Display and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and run Android 10.0 operating system. They boast a quad-core CPU, Mali quad-core graphics processor, and a 1.4-GHz clock speed. Further its Amlogic chipset with ARM Cortex-A53 processor work together seamlessly to offer fast performance and an immersive viewing experience.

The TVs come with both Bluetooth- and HDMI-enabled, these models support USB connectivity. Helping connect a wide range of peripherals also it has Chromecast (Android) and AirPlay (iOS) to help cast smartphone or even tablet on the TV’s display. The TV offers up to 40-watt speakers that augment the viewing experience with powerful and crisp audio, its multiple sound modes make for a personalized listening experience.

These TVs come with an ergonomic remote that features dedicated hotkeys helping access different apps, such as Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It also has a button to use the Google Assistant feature. Simply press the button and use voice commands to explore.

Thomson forays into the Fully automatic washing machine segment with 3 new models

Thomson offers huge discounts on Tvs and washing machines

Thomson launches PATH series TVs including 42-inch, 43-inch variants

Latest News from Thomson

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi to launch Smart TVs in India in March: Report

Sony launches XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer for Rs 19,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies