These iQOO phones will receive Android 12 in India

iQOO made its debut in India with the iQOO 3 and since then, the brand has made a reputation for itself. Now, iQOO has revealed its schedule for updating its entire lineup of smartphones in India to Android 12. These smartphones by iQOO will receive the Android 12 Beta as per the scheduled timeline.

iQOO has a total of five smartphones selling in India right now and all five of them will be updated to Android 12. As for the Android 12 Beta Timeline, iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, and the iQOO Z5 5G will receive the beta by the end of December 2021. The iQOO 3 users will have to wait for a while as it will start receiving the beta from March of next year. This means a stable build will be rolled out later on.

iQOO’s latest launch in China is the iQOO Z5x that comes with a Dimensity 900 SoC along with a high refresh rate display and a dual camera setup at the back. The Z5x has been available in Lens Black, Fog Sea White, and Sandstone Orange colour options. Its unclear whether the company plans to expand the availability of the smartphone to other regions.

iQOO Z5x Specifications

The iQOO Z5x comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera positioned at the top.

The iQOO Z5x comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available on the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Further, it has a dual-camera setup on the back. This includes a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel shooter. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. As for the software, the phone runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include dual Sim, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone slot.