These gaming phones get a 165W fast charger & support up to 1TB storage with 18GB RAM

Gaming phones are generally those devices where the companies don’t hold back in terms of specifications, and Nubia seems to be doing just that, with its RedMagic 7 series smartphones, that come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, support 165W fast charging, have UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM.

While both share a lot in common, the RedMagic 7 Pro gets some additional features under the hood that makes it a ’Pro’ in terms of gaming. As for the price, both of the, arrive in two editions spread across multiple variants.

Nubia RedMagic 7 Series Price

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Dark Knight Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 46,100). The Dark Knight Edition and Cyber Neon colour options in 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration come at CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 52,000), and the 12GB + 256GB variant have a price tag of CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,800).

The Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition (translated) is available in two variants. One comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, which is priced at CNY 4,899 (approx Rs 58,000), and a 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 65,100). The phone is already available for pre-booking in China while the first sale will be held on February 21.

As for the Pro variant, thew 12GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,800). Its 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,199 (approx Rs 61,500) and the one with 16GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 5,599 (approx Rs 66,200). The Cyber Neon Edition with 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 5,199 (approx Rs 61,500).

The Red Magic 7 Pro Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition in 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,700). The 16GB + 256GB model is retailed at CNY 5,699 (approx Rs 67,400). The model with 18GB + 512GB configuration has a price tag of CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,000). Finally, the top model with 18GB + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY 7,499 (approx Rs 88,700). This phone is available for pre-booking in China and its first sale will be held on February 28.

Nubia RedMagic 7 Series Specifications

Nubia RedMagic 7 series gaming phones have some similar specifications including the chipset, rear cameras, and the display with minor differences. The RedMagic 7 sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, a 720Hz sampling rate, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The RedMagic 7 Pro, however, gets a higher touch sampling rate at 960Hz, but a lower refresh rate at 120Hz.

Under the hood, these gaming phones have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM on vanilla model, and up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM on the Pro model. There’s up to 512GB storage on RedMagic 7 and up to 1TB on RedMagic 7 Pro. Moreover, the Pro model’s SoC is paired with Red Core 1 gaming chip. This is claimed to handle gaming-related tasks in a better way, including improved shoulder triggers, low response rate (7.4ms), better sound, vibration, and lighting effects as well.

There is also an ICE 8.0 cooling system inside the RedMagic 7 that features an RGB fan, spinning at 20,000 rpm, along with a “canyon air duct” with double air inlet design, and an aerospace-grade heat dissipation system. The Pro model has ICE 9.0 cooling system which is a slightly improved version with front metal heat sink and VC cooling with a 4,124mm heat dissipation area.

For photography, the Nubia Red Magic 7 and the 7 Pro come with the same triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera on the RedMagic 7 and a 16-megapixel sensor on the Pro model.

The RedMagic 7 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Pro model has a 5,000mAh sensor with 135W fast charging. Both the phones are supplied with a 165W GaN charger. Connectivity options on the phones include USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.