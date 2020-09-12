Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display launching in India on September 14

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be launched in India in the sub 9K category.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be launched in India on September 14. A Flipkart listing has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Tecno phone.



Apart for announcing the launch will be held at 12 PM on September 14, the listing has also revealed some of the key details of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air.



As per the Flipkart listing, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will offer 4 days of power with a single charge. It will be equipped with the quad rear camera setup. The listing further confirms that the phone will feature a huge 7-inch display. The phone is also claimed to be the best smartphone.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be launched in India in the sub 9K category. The new model is expected to be positioned as #PowerPlayEntertainment which is said to have the best battery.

Tecno Spark Power 2 will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera. Apart from this, no other detail has been revealed by the company.

Earlier in June, Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in India for Rs 9,999 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery. Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640 and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. For the camera, Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.