Advertisement

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 12:34 pm

Latest News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.
Advertisement

Tecno Mobile has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under Spark series in India - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air. The new phone is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB and 32GB storage and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting 20 September 12 P.M. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.

The USP of the Spark Power 2 Air is its massive battery and its big display. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.

For the camera, Spark Power 2 Air has a quad rear camera with a 13-megapixel  primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port. It measures  174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 217 grams.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier with dual-selfie cameras announced

Tecno Spark Go 2020 to go on sale today at 12 PM

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air to launch soon in India

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display launching in India on September 14

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

Tags: Tecno

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

OnePlus Nord gets a Rs 1000 price cut

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies