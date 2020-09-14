Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.

Tecno Mobile has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under Spark series in India - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air. The new phone is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB and 32GB storage and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting 20 September 12 P.M. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.



The USP of the Spark Power 2 Air is its massive battery and its big display. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.



Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.



Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.



For the camera, Spark Power 2 Air has a quad rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port. It measures 174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 217 grams.



