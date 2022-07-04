Tecno Spark 8P India launch teased to take place soon

Tecno is gearing up to launch the Spark 8P smartphone in India soon. The brand has started teasing the launch via its Twitter handle and has also confirmed some of the features of the smartphone. To recall, the Spark 8P launched back in October of last year with a MediaTek Helio processor under the hood.

Tecno India’s twitter handle posted a teaser which shows that the Tecno Spark 8P will pack a 50MP triple camera system at the rear. The device will also feature 4GB RAM as well as 3GB of virtual RAM. Apart from that, the brand didn’t confirm the exact date of launch for the Spark 8P in India.

Tecno Spark 8P Specifications

The Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. It has a water-drop notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. However, the Indian variant is supposed to have the Helio G85 processor.

The phone houses triple rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a VGA lens with an f/2.0 lens. Furthermore, the phone comes with an 8MP snapper on the front for capturing selfies and video calling.

Read More: Tecno Spark 9T launched with a 5000mAh battery

In addition, the Spark 8P is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Software-wise, the phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top. Besides, the connectivity options are USB-C port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.