Tecno Spark 7 launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display

Tecno has today announced the launch of Spark 7 smartphone in India. The Tecno Spark 7 is available in two variants at a special launch offer price of Rs 6999 for 2GB + 32GB & Rs 7999 for 3GB + 64GB variant. The product will go on sale from 16th April at 12pm on Amazon in 3 colours of Spruce Green, Magnet Black and Morpheus Blue.

Tecno Spark 7 comes with a big 6000 mAh battery with AI power charging & safe charging. The battery is claimed to offer standby time of upto 41 days, 42 hours calling time, 17 hours web browsing, 45 hours music playback, 17 hours game playing and 27 hours video playback. The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

It features a 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display complimented with a 720 x 1600 resolution, 90.34% body screen ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness. The SPARK 7 runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It has up to 3GB RAM with 64 GB GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture, enabling one to capture better clarity photos. It comes with features like time-lapse videos, slow motion videos, bokeh mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Portrait Mode. The 8MP selfie camera comes with a F2.0 aperture and a dual front flash.

The Spark 7 is in-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.2 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.