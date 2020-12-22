Tecno Spark 6 Go launched in India with 6.52-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

The Tecno Spark 6 Go comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a dual-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader.

Tecno has announced the launch of Tecno Spark 6 Go in India today. The phone is priced at Rs 8,699 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant but will be available for an introductory price of Rs 8,499.

Tecno Spark 6 Go comes in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White colour options. It will be available for sale in the country starting December 25 via Flipkart. It will be available via offline retailers from January 7.

Tecno Spark 6 Go Specifications and Features

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density and 480 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.



The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The camera supports features including AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an LED flash.



The Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 operating system with HiOS 6.2 on top and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. It measures 165.6x76.3x9.1mm and weighs 193 grams.