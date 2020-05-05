Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5, Spark 5 Air with 5000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 1:22 pm

The company has introduced Tecno Spark 5 and Tecno Spark 5 Air in Ghana.
Tecno has announced the launch of two new smartphones. The company has introduced Tecno Spark 5 and Tecno Spark 5 Air in Ghana. 

 

The Tecno Spark 5 is priced at GHS 719 (approx. Rs 9,360), while the price of Tecno Spark 5 Air is not known at the moment. The smartphones are available in Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Spark Orange and Vacation Blue colour options. 

 

 Tecno Spark 5

 

The Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though the make is not known at the moment. The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage. 

 

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Tecno Spark 5 runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75mm. 

 

Tecno Spark 5 Air

 

Tecno Spark 5 Air

 

Coming to the Tecno Spark 5 Air, it is loaded with a 7-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 Air is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 176.6 x 79.2 x 9.05mm. It comes with face unlock and fingerprint sensor, which is located at the back panel.

 

 

