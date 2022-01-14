Tecno Pova Neo launch date set for January 20 in India

Tecno has confirmed to launch the Tecno Pova Neo smartphone in India on January 20. The company has announced the launch date of Tecno Pova Neo via its official Twitter handle.

As per the tweet, the Tecno Pova Neo will launch in India next week i.e on January 20. Further, it is also confirmed in the tweet that the phone will be coming to stores on the said date. Have a look at the tweet below revealing the launch date of Tecno Pova Neo:

As per a recent leak, the device will come in 6GB + 128GB configuration. The company might provide a free pair of earbuds worth Rs 1,499 as a freebie to the Pova Neo buyers.

The Tecno Pova Neo was launched in African markets last month. It is priced at N72,500 (approx. Rs 13,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device comes in three colour options including Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Powehi.

Tecno Pova Neo Specs

The Pova Neo sports a 6.8-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 × 1640 pixels. It has a punch-hole notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

In addition, the Pova Neo is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The phone houses dual rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 13MP rear camera and an AI lens. Furthermore, the phone comes with an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and video calling.

The handset features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Lastly, the phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top.