Tecno Pova 4 launched in India: Price, specs, more

Tecno Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in India called the Pova 4. The new budget offering from Tecno packs a huge battery and gets a massive 6.82-inch display. Further, the Pova 4 from Tecno offers features like graphite cooling, Panther Game Engine 2.0, dual stereo speakers and more.

Tecno Pova 4 Price in India

The Tecno Pova 4 has arrived in India with a special launch price of Rs 11,999 and comes in two colours: Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey. The first sale of the Pova 4 is set to take place soon on Amazon India.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications

Tecno Pova 4 has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also packs a 6000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging out of the box.

For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. The device runs Android 12 out of the box with a layer of HiOS on top. You also get stereo speakers. It supports dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Tecno Pova 4 Alternatives

Here are some of the alternatives for the Tecno Pova 4:

Infinix Hot 20 5G

Priced at Rs 11,999, the Infinix Hot 20 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 810 5G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear, the Infinix device has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 main camera and a depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device boots to Android 12 OS with the XOS 10.6 UI on top.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

It comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC (for contactless payments), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Pros over Tecno Pova 4

Better display

Better Processor

5G support

Lava Blaze 5G

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate that cut blur in animations providing a clear and lag free viewing everyday experience, says the brand. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood.

The Blaze 5G gets 4GB RAM with 3GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s 128 GB ROM equipped with a 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with anonymous call recording feature and features a 50 MP AI triple rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Tecno Pova 4