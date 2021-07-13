Tecno Pova 2 to launch in India soon

HomeNewsTecno Pova 2 to launch in India soon

Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 7000mAh battery.

By Meenu Rana
Tecno Pova 2 smartphone was launched in the Philippines last month. Now the phone will also be launching in India soon.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Trassion holding India, has shared a teaser on his Twitter handle revealed that the company will be launching a new smartphone with a 7000mAh battery. While his post did not exactly reveal the name of the upcoming device, but the image he shared is of the Tecno Pova 2 indeed.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Moreover, the Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 7000mAh battery. So it is now confirmed that this phone will soon make its debut in India.

Tecno Pova 2 Expected Price

The phone is priced at at PHP 7,990 (approx. Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is likely to be priced around the same in India. The Pova 2 comes in a single Polar Silver colour.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

The Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. In addition, it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. The memory is also expandable via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 48 megapixels main camera. Additionally, there is a 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography along an LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

The phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. A 7000mAh battery backs it with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.

