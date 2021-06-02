Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 1:21 pm

Latest News

The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate.
Advertisement

Tecno has announced a new smartphone known as the Tecno Pova 2 in the Philippines. The new phone is priced at at PHP 7,990 (approx. Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It comes in a single Polar Silver colour.

 

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

 

The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is also expandable via microSD card slot.

Advertisement

 

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography along an LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

 

The phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. 

Tecno Pova with Helio G80, quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

Tecno Pova vs Micromax In Note 1 : New Series vs Comeback

Tecno Pova to go on sale on Flipkart starting 12PM today

Tecno Spark 7 Pro launched in India with 5000 battery, 48MP triple rear camera

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Samsung to provide its Ultra-thin glass to Google for its foldable Pixel smartphone

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies