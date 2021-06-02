Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Tecno has announced a new smartphone known as the Tecno Pova 2 in the Philippines. The new phone is priced at at PHP 7,990 (approx. Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It comes in a single Polar Silver colour.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is also expandable via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography along an LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

The phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB.