Tecno POP 9 India Launch Set for November 22

Tecno POP 9 India launch has been confirmed by the Chinese brand along with some of the key features and specs of the handset.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Tecno POP 9 was launched in India back in September and now its 4G counterpart is all set to arrive in the country. The Tecno POP 9 India launch has been confirmed by the brand to take place on November 22. Some of the other key features and specs of the device were also revealed.

The POP 9 will launch in India on November 22, sporting specifications like a 6.67-inch HD+ dynamic punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is backed by India’s first MediaTek Helio G50 processor. The handset will be backed by a 5000mAh battery, capable of providing up to 840 hours of standby on 4G, up to 32 hours of talk time, 9.5 hours of video playback, and a solid 100 hours of music playback.

Finally, the device is also confirmed to be IP54-rated, meaning it will be able to withstand dust and splashes of water to some extent. As per the teaser shared by Tecno, the device appears to have a squircle-shaped camera module, housing two camera along with an flash. The POP 9 5G also has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primady sensor and an AI lens.

Judging by the specifications, we’d speculate that the device will have a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag, also because the Tecno POP 9 5G starts at Rs 9,499 which will automatically make it a better offering if the POP 9 would be priced any higher than that.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 4GB RAM with additional Virtual RAM support.

