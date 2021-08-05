Tecno POP 5P announced with 6.52-inch display, 5000mAh battery

Tecno has launched a new POP series smartphone in Nigeria dubbed as Tecno POP 5P. The device comes with a 6.52-inch display, dual-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno POP 5P price

Tecno POP 5P is priced at NGN 44,000, which is approx. Rs 7,900) for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model. It comes in different colour variants, including Rose Gold and Ather Black.

The phone is on sale in Nigeria through JUMIA shopping portal. However, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Tecno POP 5P Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a water-drop notch panel. The smartphone comes in polycarbonate built.

Tecno POP 5P packs the 1.3GHz quad-core chipset (unspecified) paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 5-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs HiOS based on Android 10(Go edition). There’s also a 5,000mAh battery. There is no info on charging capability. It includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. It measures 157.7 x 75.7 x 9.5mm in dimensions and weighs 200g.

Recently, Tecno Pova 2 with a 7000mAh battery was launched in India. The price is set for Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as a special launch price. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499.

Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of storage. runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. A 7000mAh battery backs it with 18W fast charging support.

It features a quad-camera set up in the rear camera. There are a 48 megapixels main camera with an F1.79 Aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP AI camera unit. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.