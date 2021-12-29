Tecno Spark 8 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Launched Price

The phone is priced at Rs 10,599 for its sole 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro will go on sale starting January 4 at 12 noon on Amazon. It comes in Komodo Beach, Turquoise Cyan, Winsor Violet, and Intersteller Black colours.

Specifications

The Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. It has a punch-hole notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. This processor is built on a 12nm fabrication process.

The phone houses triple rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 lens, and an AI lens with an f/2.0 lens. Furthermore, the phone comes with an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and video calling.

In addition, the Spark 8 Pro is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The handset features a fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top.

Besides, the connectivity options are USB-C port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, Tecno Pova Neo is also tipped to launch in India soon. In addition, it has been also confirmed that the device will come in 6GB + 128GB configuration. The company might provide a free pair of earbuds worth Rs 1,499 as a freebie to the Pova Neo buyers.