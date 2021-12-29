HomeNewsTecno Spark 8 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Spark 8 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

By Meenu Rana
Tecno Spark 8 Pro launched

Highlights

  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro has launched in India
  • It has Helio G85 chipset chip and a 5,000mAh battery
  • It comes with a triple rear camera setup

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Launched Price

The phone is priced at Rs 10,599 for its sole 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro will go on sale starting January 4 at 12 noon on Amazon. It comes in Komodo Beach, Turquoise Cyan, Winsor Violet, and Intersteller Black colours.

Specifications

The Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. It has a punch-hole notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. This processor is built on a 12nm fabrication process.

The phone houses triple rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 lens, and an AI lens with an f/2.0 lens. Furthermore, the phone comes with an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and video calling.

In addition, the Spark 8 Pro is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The handset features a fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top.

Besides, the connectivity options are USB-C port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. 

Meanwhile, Tecno Pova Neo is also tipped to launch in India soon. In addition, it has been also confirmed that the device will come in 6GB + 128GB configuration. The company might provide a free pair of earbuds worth Rs 1,499 as a freebie to the Pova Neo buyers.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleXiaomi 12 series unveiled, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.