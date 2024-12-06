Tecno Phantom V Fold2, Phantom V Flip2 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Tecno has announced the launch of the Tecno Phantom V Fold2 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip2 in India. The new foldables are the follow-up smartphones to last year’s Phantom V Fold and Phantom V Flip. Here is all the information you need to know about the devices.

Tecno Phantom V Fold2: India Price, Availability, Specs

The Phantom V Fold2 will be available at a launch price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model on Amazon India, including all the offers. The device will go on sale from December 13 at 12 PM IST.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED LPTO outer display with a punch-hole design. It offers a Full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, it gets a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen with a punch-hole, a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Phantom V Fold2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable phone comes preloaded with Android 14 OS, which is based on Tecno’s HiOS UI and will receive major OS updates till Android 16.

For optics, you get a couple of 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, with one on the outer display and another on the inner display. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper that offers 2x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a dual-LED flash.

The device is backed by a 5750mAh Aircell Battery with 70W wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP54 rated, supports PHANTOM V Pen, and also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

While you may not get a foldable phone at this price, if you could consider a slab-style phone, there’s the latest iQOO 13 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor which makes much more sense at Rs 54,999. It not only has more firepower, but has a much better display as well, and runs on the latest software where iQOO will also offer 4 OS updates.

Tecno Phantom V Flip2: India Price, Availability, Specs

The Phantom V Fold2 will be available at a launch price of Rs 34,999 on Amazon India for the 8GB + 256GB model, including all the offers. The device will go on sale from December 13 at 12 PM IST.

The Phantom V Flip2 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, Gorilla Glass 8 protection, and a 100% P3 colour gamut. The AMOLED cover display is 3.64-inches in size, with Always-on display functionality and a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 14 and is touted to get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Phantom V Flip2 5G includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. A dual-LED Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.5 Aperture and Autofocus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth v5.3. The phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired Fast charging support and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

At Rs 34,999, you could consider the likes of OnePlus Nord 4 5G. Again, it may not be a foldable, but has a better set of specifications in the specified price segment.