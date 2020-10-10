Advertisement

Tecno Camon 16 launched in India with 64MP quad rear cameras for Rs 10,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 10, 2020 3:33 pm

The Tecno Camon 16 will be available starting October 16 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.
Tecno has finally announced the launch of its new smartphone under its Camon series with the launch of Tecno Camon 16. Tecno Camon 16 is priced in India at Rs 10,999 and it comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

 

The Tecno Camon 16 will be available starting October 16 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. It comes in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.

Tecno Camon 16 specifications

 

The Tecno Camon 16 is loaded with a 6.8 HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness display and a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the rear, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. The rear camera comes with features like auto eye focusing, video bokeh, 2K QHD video support, and pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Super Night Shot, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x Zoom, Slow Motion, and more. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel with dual LED flash.

 

The Tecno Camon 16 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 7.0. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB.

