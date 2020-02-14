Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20

The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of its Tecno Camon 15 in the country.

Tecno has finally confirmed that it will be launching its first smartphone in India on February 20. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of its Tecno Camon 15 in the country.

Furthermore, the brand has also started teasing the smartphone launch on the said date. The recent teaser reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with camera-centric features. The phone will focus on low-light photography. That said, a recent report hinted that the Tecno Camon 15 will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The teaser further hints that the phone will come with a punch-hole design.

Meanwhile, the brand introduced Tecno Spark Go Plus in India for Rs 6,299. The Tecno Spark Go Plus features a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with the screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and screen to body ratio of 89.5%. It comes powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Spark Go Plus has a single 8MP rear camera setup with f/2 aperture, LED Flash. For the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with Flash. Connectivity features include Dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB port, 3-in-1 Non-hybrid SIM Slot and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/.