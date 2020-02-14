  • 12:19 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 11:13 am

Latest News

The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of its Tecno Camon 15 in the country.
Advertisement

Tecno has finally confirmed that it will be launching its first smartphone in India on February 20. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of its Tecno Camon 15 in the country. 

 

Furthermore, the brand has also started teasing the smartphone launch on the said date. The recent teaser reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with camera-centric features. The phone will focus on low-light photography. That said, a recent report hinted that the Tecno Camon 15 will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The teaser further hints that the phone will come with a punch-hole design. 

 

Meanwhile, the brand introduced Tecno Spark Go Plus in India for Rs 6,299. The Tecno Spark Go Plus features a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with the screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and screen to body ratio of 89.5%. It comes powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

 

Advertisement

Spark Go Plus has a single 8MP rear camera setup with f/2 aperture, LED Flash. For the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with Flash. Connectivity features include Dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB port, 3-in-1 Non-hybrid SIM Slot and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/.

Tecno Spark Power launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch dot-notch display launched in India

Tecno Mobile to launch its first pop up camera smartphone in India soon

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

Tags: Tecno Mobile

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition to cost Rs 1,77,068

Oppo Find X2 launch event postponed until March, Find X2 Pro spotted on GeekBench

Realme X50 Pro to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies